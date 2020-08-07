StableUSD (USDS) Reaches Market Cap of $546,907.22

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008681 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $546,907.22 and $1,227.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.41 or 0.01975033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00084707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00191030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000891 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00111257 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD's total supply is 90,000,516,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,190 tokens. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

