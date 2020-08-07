Stacey M. Stevens Sells 6,667 Shares of iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) President Stacey M. Stevens sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $67,136.69. Following the transaction, the president now owns 178,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICAD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. 188,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. iCAD Inc has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $15.31.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. Analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iCAD by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 510,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 274,956 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 245,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.