Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Short Interest Update

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 982,300 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

STMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $1,207,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $478,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $478,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,146 shares of company stock worth $26,981,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,716,000 after purchasing an additional 39,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,644.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 100,342 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.46. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $284.17.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

