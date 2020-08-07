Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 807,044,894 tokens. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

