Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stantec has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Stantec alerts:

NYSE:STN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,212. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Stantec has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.