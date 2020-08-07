Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Stantec stock traded up C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$44.26. 26,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,776. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.17. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$26.67 and a 12-month high of C$44.85.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.46 million. Analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.4300001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.45.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$82,687.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total transaction of C$1,720,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239 in the last three months.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

