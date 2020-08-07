Status Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, ABCC, ChaoEX and OOOBTC. Status has a market cap of $92.62 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, OTCBTC, IDCM, Huobi, BigONE, Kyber Network, GOPAX, ZB.COM, ABCC, Ethfinex, TOPBTC, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Liqui, Tidex, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Gatecoin, Ovis, Bittrex, Koinex, Neraex, Binance, Kucoin, DragonEX, OKEx, CoinTiger, Gate.io, ChaoEX, Bithumb, DEx.top, Bancor Network, IDAX, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

