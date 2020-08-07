Stealth Price Tops $0.0877 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $24,301.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stealth has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004860 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000720 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00039958 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 36,566,278 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

