Steem Dollars Tops 24 Hour Volume of $57,066.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $6.13 million and $57,066.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $1.04 or 0.00008962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,622.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.13 or 0.02625411 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001813 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00610714 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002385 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,885,124 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.