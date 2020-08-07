Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Cap of $79.72 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, RuDEX, Binance and HitBTC. Steem has a total market cap of $79.72 million and $3.80 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,590.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.73 or 0.02611778 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00616288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000790 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000471 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 390,208,361 coins and its circulating supply is 373,234,267 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Bittrex, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Binance, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.