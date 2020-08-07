SteepCoin Reaches Market Cap of $21,100.14 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $21,100.14 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001525 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000514 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

