Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,955.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,352.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.