Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$454.65 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE SJ opened at C$43.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$23.34 and a 52 week high of C$43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Simon Pelletier bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$27,376.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,476.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.