STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) dropped 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, approximately 16,801 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 92,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

STEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.44.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:STEP)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.