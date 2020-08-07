Stephens Boosts Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $108.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

PZZA opened at $98.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4,775.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.47 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

