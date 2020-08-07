Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.25, 2,291,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,319,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $72,537. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

