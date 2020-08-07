Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 7th (AAXN, ALTR, BCS, IBIBF, IRTC, MTTRY, VEON, XFOR, XPO, YEXT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 7th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Craig Hallum. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Get Axon Enterprise Inc alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a sell rating to a reduce rating.

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Secur. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the stock.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Yum China have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported second-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, the company has been benefiting from continual menu innovation and digitalization efforts. With digital orders increasing sharply, it is gradually shifting toward digital and content marketing to expand customer base. Moreover, it has adopted a high-grade delivery strategy that covers collaborating with aggregators to source traffic and fulfills orders by the company’s KFC riders. However, investor sentiment was hurt by soft June sales after witnessing sequential improvement in the months of April and May. Sales in the reported quarter were impacted by dismal traffic. Recently, earnings estimates for 2020 have witnessed upward revisions.”

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ZAGG Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes protective clear coverings and accessories for consumer electronic and hand-held devices, worldwide. ZAGG’s flagship brand, the invisibleSHIELD, is a protective, high-tech patented film covering, designed for iPods, laptops, cell phones, digital cameras, PDAs, watch faces, GPS systems, gaming devices and other items. The patent-pending invisibleSHIELD application is the first scratch protection solution of its kind on the market, and has sold over one million units. Currently, ZAGG offers over 2,500 precision pre-cut designs with a lifetime replacement warranty through online channels, resellers, college bookstores, Mac stores and mall kiosks. The company continues to increase its product lines to offer additional electronic accessories to its tech-savvy customer base, as well as an expanded array of invisibleSHIELD products for other industries. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $314.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.