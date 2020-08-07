Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,237 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,595% compared to the average volume of 309 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Delek US from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,836,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 305,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Delek US by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after buying an additional 48,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delek US by 21.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,773,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 669,832 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delek US by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,145,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

