Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET)

Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,138 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,453% compared to the average volume of 202 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Meet Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meet Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Meet Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 68,154 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Meet Group by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Meet Group by 89.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meet Group alerts:

Shares of MEET traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 153,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.19 million, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Meet Group has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

MEET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

About Meet Group

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.