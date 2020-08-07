Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Rexnord Call Options (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,000 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,011% compared to the average volume of 90 call options.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 72,440 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,339,087.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,181.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 18,162 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $584,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,222.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,177 shares of company stock worth $9,313,045. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Rexnord by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexnord by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Shares of RXN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. 8,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,118. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.56. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexnord will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

