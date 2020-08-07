Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Canadian Solar Call Options (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 7,736 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,090 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 63,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.