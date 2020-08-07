Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Medifast Put Options (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 465 put options on the company. This is an increase of 761% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Medifast by 306.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Medifast stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.19. 781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,803. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $183.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 69.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

