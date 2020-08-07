Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yelp Call Options (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 15,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 740% compared to the average daily volume of 1,828 call options.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 12,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock valued at $521,801. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 806.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE YELP traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 142,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,525. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yelp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.