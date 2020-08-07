Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,418 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,318% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

NYSE:REG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.11. 3,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,997. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,750 shares of company stock worth $1,238,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,440,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,218,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,644,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,485,000 after purchasing an additional 54,817 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,226,000 after purchasing an additional 51,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regency Centers by 10.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,702,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,864,000 after purchasing an additional 263,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 167.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

