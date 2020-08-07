Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.04

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and traded as high as $7.35. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 87,321 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

In related news, EVP James E. Craige purchased 5,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $39,868.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fnd (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

