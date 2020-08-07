STRAKS (STAK) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. STRAKS has a total market cap of $19,509.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 56.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,691.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.03357703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.02725318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00509069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.68 or 0.00801319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00794056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00060823 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

