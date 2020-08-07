Stratis (STRAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $55.94 million and $2.31 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00004831 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Cryptomate and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007115 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000741 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000772 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040845 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,907,711 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Upbit, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Bithumb, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

