STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR’s (SAUHY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,076. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $53.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

