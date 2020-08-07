StrongHands (SHND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $234.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $424,251.27 and approximately $234.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,000,911,969 coins and its circulating supply is 16,587,717,615 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Crex24, Coindeal, Graviex, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

