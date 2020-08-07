Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,708,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FLO stock opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.36. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.