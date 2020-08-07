Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

