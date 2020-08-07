Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 79,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 607.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Sunoco worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 345.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -875.33 and a beta of 1.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.00. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

