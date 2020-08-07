Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $235.39 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.14.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.81, for a total value of $390,573.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,751 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

