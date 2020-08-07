Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,685 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,136 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

NYSE FMX opened at $58.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.78. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

