Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 182.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,469,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after buying an additional 1,194,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $630,750.00. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,928,658 shares of company stock worth $354,560,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

