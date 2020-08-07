Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $741.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 3.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

