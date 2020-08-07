Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 237,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $743,743,000 after acquiring an additional 139,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,298 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock opened at $328.55 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

In other Pool news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $82,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,394,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,734,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,613 shares of company stock valued at $17,874,288 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

