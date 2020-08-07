Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 395,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $8.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $949.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

