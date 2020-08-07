Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $141.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.31.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 1,020 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $129,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

