Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,605 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,374,000 after buying an additional 1,032,238 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,211,000 after purchasing an additional 828,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,975,000 after purchasing an additional 234,919 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 225,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. TheStreet cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

