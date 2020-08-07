Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of NuStar Energy worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE NS opened at $15.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.47.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

