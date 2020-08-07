Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of RPT Realty worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 620,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 461,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $503.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.23.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 35.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico acquired 7,000 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,399.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

