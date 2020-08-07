Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HE. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

