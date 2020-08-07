Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 186,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $574.84 million, a P/E ratio of -201.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.70 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

