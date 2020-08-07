Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 473.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 28.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suburban Propane Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.33). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $401.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

