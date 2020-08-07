Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,145.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,199,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $186,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,623 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,069.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.20 and a beta of 0.84. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.