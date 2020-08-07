Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Malibu Boats worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $181,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 122.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of MBUU opened at $58.14 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Malibu Boats from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $152,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Lanigan sold 25,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $1,147,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.