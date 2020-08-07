Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 803.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter worth about $461,000.

Shares of KSA opened at $27.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

