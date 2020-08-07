Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of Macerich worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Macerich by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Macerich by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Macerich Co has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $32.20.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

