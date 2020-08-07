Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Irhythm Technologies worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,142,000 after purchasing an additional 505,219 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $184.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.20 and a beta of 1.39. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $56.24 and a 52 week high of $191.98.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,242.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $599,622.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,446 shares of company stock valued at $22,717,394 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Irhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

